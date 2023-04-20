SN extension announces that from today on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 a new free demo is available for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV. In this new trial version of the fighting game you can select between well 15 charactersas well as try your hand at versus offline and training modes.

The playable characters are as follows: Shun’ei, Meitenkun, Benimaru Nikaido, Isla, Heidern, Dolores, Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Chizuru Kagura, Terry Bogard, Ryo Sakazaki, Chris, Mai Shiranui, Athena Asamiya and Kula Diamond. Saved data will not be able to be imported into the full version of the game. You can use the link below to add the demo to your collection.

