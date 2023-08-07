SN extension announced that Najdthe next DLC warrior for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XVwill be available from tomorrow, August 8th. The next character is also announced, Duo Lonwhich will be available from the next fall.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Let’s see below the new trailer that shows us both new characters.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Najd and Duo Lon

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu