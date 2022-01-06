SNK released a new trailer and new images for THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV announcing the presence of another character in the fighting game roster. It is about Kula Diamond, with the voice of Yumi Kakazu.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV will come up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store next February 17, 2022.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV features 39 characters, including classic, popular, and fan-favorite characters as well as those crucial to current events. This is the first time the heroes of each Saga have come together, making this a must-see moment in the storyline of King of Fighters. The latest chapter in the saga of King of Fighters continues from the Story Mode of the previous title. The heroes of the Orochi sagas, NESTS and Ash will join in THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, and this time around, the story will reach an explosive climax.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV features the classic 3v3 team combat system, as well as a host of new features, such as SHATTER STRIKE, a new mechanic that allows players to counter enemy attacks. In addition, players will experience an improved MAX Mode, as well as MAX Mode (Quick), with a rush function that will allow you to perform combos by pressing the attack buttons quickly. All of these features, including some revamped and lively special moves, will ensure explosive combat and exciting gameplay for both new and veteran players.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV will support 1-2 local players and 2-8 online players. The game offers a wide variety of online modes, including RANKED MATCH, CASUAL MATCH, ROOM MATCH and ONLINE TRAINING. There is also a new DRAFT VS mode, which pits you against an opponent as you try to capture your favorite character. Netcode rollback has been adopted for the best online experience.

Features in the gallery will include not only character voices and in-game cinematics of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, but also a special animated short film, directed by a world-renowned animator Masami Obari.

In addition, the new DJ Station features over 300 popular songs from the entire series THE KING OF FIGHTERS and more. Players will also be able to customize their fights to play their favorite tunes in the background.

Pre-orders are available from today on the following editions for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Xbox Series X | S:

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition

Contains the base game (physical / digital version): $ 59.99 / € 59.99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Day One Edition

Contains the base game, the DLC costume for Terry “GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES”, available only for the physical edition: $ 59.99 / € 59.99.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition (Digital)

Contains 3 days of early access to the base game, plus the KOF XV Team Pass 1 (includes DLC Team 1 and 2 which includes 3 characters each, 6 characters in total), Leona’s exclusive DLC costume “CLASSIC LEONA” and for those who pre-purchase the game, the DLC costume for Terry “GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES” (Digital Ver): $ 84.99 / € 84.99

Digital content available: