that the next June 20th the fighting game THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV will be updated with the cross play functionality, but also with the addition of a new free character, namely Goenitz, which we can see in the new trailer available below.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Goenitz Trailer

