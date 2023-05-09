SN extension announced that the new DLC character of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, Sylvie Paula Paulawill be available from the next May 16th and the package will also include a bonus costume. Introduced in the previous chapter, Sylvie she is an artist and an obvious homage to the Japanese star Kyary Pamyu Pamyuof which it recalls the name, the look and the attitudes.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. You can read our review here.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – Sylvie Paula Paula Trailer

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu