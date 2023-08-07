SN extension announced that The King of Fighters XIII: Global Matchdefined by the same team “the pinnacle of sprite-based 2D fighting games”will be available from the next November 16th on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The fighting game update originally released in 2010 will feature netcode rollback and totally revamped online functionality. We see below a new teaser trailer.

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match – Teaser trailer 2

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu