SN extension announced that The King of Fighters XIII: Global Matchdefined by the same team “the pinnacle of sprite-based 2D fighting games”will be available from the next November 16th on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
The fighting game update originally released in 2010 will feature netcode rollback and totally revamped online functionality. We see below a new teaser trailer.
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match – Teaser trailer 2
Source: SN extension Street Gematsu
