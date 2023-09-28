SNK announces the dates forOpen Beta Testing of his The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. The title trial session will only take place on PlayStation 4 from the October 3 to 4:00 am, Italian time, at October 9th at the same time. Through the beta client it will be possible to try the following modes:
- Practice Mode (only while waiting for online matches)
- Network Mode (includes ranked matches)
- Option Mode (game settings)
- Customize Mode
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match it will be available next time November 16 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
Source: SNK via Gematsu
