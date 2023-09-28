SNK announces the dates forOpen Beta Testing of his The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. The title trial session will only take place on PlayStation 4 from the October 3 to 4:00 am, Italian time, at October 9th at the same time. Through the beta client it will be possible to try the following modes:

Practice Mode (only while waiting for online matches)

(only while waiting for online matches) Network Mode (includes ranked matches)

(includes ranked matches) Option Mode (game settings)

(game settings) Customize Mode

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match it will be available next time November 16 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: SNK via Gematsu