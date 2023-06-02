SN extension announced the arrival of an Open Beta for the version Playstation 4 Of The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. All players will be able to participate for free from 5 to 11 Junein order to preview this new version of the thirteenth chapter.

Four game modes will be available during the Open Beta period, albeit with some limitations. These are:

Practice Mode – only available while waiting for an online match

– only available while waiting for an online match Network Mode – it will be possible to enter the Lobby and also use the Spectate function

– it will be possible to enter the Lobby and also use the Spectate function OptionMode – to select our personalized settings

– to select our personalized settings CustomizeMode

I remind you that The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, although a possible launch window has not yet been announced. We do not know if in the future the Open Beta period will also be released for the hybrid console of the Kyoto house.

