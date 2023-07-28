SN extension announced the dates of the second open beta test for The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match on Playstation 4 (also playable on PlayStation 5). The free trial will be held from July 31st at 4:00 in the morning (Italian time) at August 6th at the same time.

In the beta it will be possible to test the following modes:

Practice mode (only while waiting for an online match)

(only while waiting for an online match) Online mode (includes ranked matches)

(includes ranked matches) Options (game settings)

(game settings) Custom mode

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match does not yet have a release date, but is in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu