SN extension announced the dates of the second open beta test for The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match on Playstation 4 (also playable on PlayStation 5). The free trial will be held from July 31st at 4:00 in the morning (Italian time) at August 6th at the same time.
In the beta it will be possible to test the following modes:
- Practice mode (only while waiting for an online match)
- Online mode (includes ranked matches)
- Options (game settings)
- Custom mode
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match does not yet have a release date, but is in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
