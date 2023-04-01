SNK has announced Today The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match For PS4 and Nintendo Switchnew edition of the thirteenth chapter of the series that returns surprisingly with a presentation on the occasion of EVO Japan 2023.

There are no known variations from the point of view of the contents, which appear to be the same as the original edition, but with some technical features including the fundamental introduction of the netcode rollbackwhich should guarantee significant progress in the use of the game in online multiplayer.

For the moment, there is a first presentation trailer that you can see above.

It seems to be a game set mostly on competitive online multiplayerwhich justifies a re-edition of a past chapter with updates applied especially as regards multiplayer features via an internet connection, as in this case.

There is no exact release date yet but The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match should arrive in the course of 2023, with further news on the way. There will still be a public beta test scheduled for early summer, so we’ll be back soon to talk about the game with the possibility of an extended direct test.