SN extension announces the future arrival on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch of a new version of the fighting game The King of Fighters XIIIwhich will bear the official name The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match. While the company has yet to reveal a release date or minimum launch window, it has already confirmed that a session of open beta testing it will hold on PS4 in early summer.

The King of Fighters XIII originally debuted as an Arcade cabinet in Japanese arcades in 2010, later coming up as well Playstation 3, Xbox 360, pcand other platforms.

Check out the reveal trailer for the game below!

Source: SN extension Street Gematsu