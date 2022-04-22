SNK And Bitmap Books have announced that they will publish a book dedicated to the famous fighting game saga THE KING OF FIGHTERS. The book, entitled “THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History“, Will offer the opportunity to relive the entire history of the series, all contained within a single volume, within which it will be possible to find artwork, illustrations, news on the development and even on the personalities who made up the team of original development.

The book will be available in two versions: the standard one, sold at a price of € 42.50, and the ALL-STAR EDITIONsold for € 66.50 and accompanied by five prints and a postcard with exclusive illustrations by Eisuke Ogura, as well as a hard case equipped with touch panels that will reproduce the sound effects of the various fighters when touched.

Source: SNK