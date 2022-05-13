Mai Shiranui is ready to fight again thanks to the splendid cosplay from Lada Lyumoswho wanted to brush up on a great classic by playing the fighter of The King of Fighters.

Also featured in the latest edition of the fighting game, The King of Fighters 15 (review), Mai is an absolute veteran of SNK productions, having made her debut at the time of Fatal Fury 2back in 1992.

Thanks to her overwhelming sensuality, since then the Japanese ninja armed with fans has entered the videogame imagination by right, winning direct competition from Chun-Li for many fans.

Lada Lyumos has taken up the traditional features of Mai Shiranui, her classic red and white costume, tied hair and fans: a work truly faithful to the original, which really does not lack anything.