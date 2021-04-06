See a gamer mural where we live usually has a positive impact on our spirits, since that passion that was criticized for many years is now shared by millions of people.

In Mexico Often appear graffiti practically anywhere, but there are few works that are worth stopping to admire, and the one that we will show you next is one of them.

On this occasion, a Mexican entity became the headquarters of a magnificent gamer mural which pays tribute to many titles that we grew up with and that until now we continue to love.

A few weeks ago we showed you that some fans of Shingeki no Kyojin They painted a huge wall with the characters from the anime, and now something similar happened in Aguascalientes.

We are One Collective had the opportunity to intervene a large wall located in the Champagne street in Arboledas de Paso Blanco, and took the opportunity to create a great gamer mural that will bring back memories.

For this intervention, they took as inspiration The King of Fighters, Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom, Sonic, Super Mario Bros. Pac-Man, Zelda And till Donkey kong.

In total, this gamer mural It covered an area of ​​120 meters, in which several members of the collective collaborated with their different styles.

If you live in Mexico or are visiting Aguascalientes and want to visit it, it is located on Champaña street in Arboledas de Paso Blanco, behind the FLEX company.

This gamer mural is not the only work of We are One Collective, and if you want to see more about their work you can follow them in their social media.

We hope that this type of work will appear more frequently on the streets of Mexico and other countries, as they give a unique touch to the places where they appear.

We recommend you:

Source.



