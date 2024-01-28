













This belongs to the Pop Up Parade line, and is based on one of the most popular and beloved installments of this series of fighting games. We refer to The King of Fighters 97, which remains a classic. This attractive figurine measures 170mm and comes pre-painted.

The price of this Mai Shiranui figure from The King of Fighters 97 from the company's store in the United States and Canada it is $31.99 dollars, around $548.82 Mexican pesos.

Likewise, it is possible to purchase it from the Japanese company, which makes international shipments. In that case, its price is 4,800 yen, around $556.32 Mexican pesos. Obviously, shipping costs or customs taxes are not included.

Fountain: Good Smile Company.

This Mai Shiranui figure is the first from Pop Up Parade and Good Smile Company based on the king of Fighters since 2017.

In those years, Nendoroid-type figurines of both Mai and Kyo Kusanagi came out, as well as figmas of both Kyo and Iori Yagami.

It seems that once again this manufacturer considers it viable to launch items based on this SNK series, which is very popular in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

According to plan, the reservations for this figure of Mai Shiranui from The King of Fighters 97 They will close on February 22, 2024.

As for its launch in Japan, it will be in July of this year, while in America it will be in the last quarter.

It still doesn't have a specific date and we just have to wait. Good Smile Company will likely continue to produce more figures based on this franchise, so keep an eye out.

