Inside the series the king of Fighters (KOF) of SNK There are many characters and among them their fighters stand out in particular. One of them, Kula Diamondwhich maintains its popularity and transcends in the world of fan art Y cosplay.

She first appeared in the saga in The King of Fighters 2000 as one of the agents NESTS. Her origins are somewhat uncertain but she is not a female clone of kyo Nor nothing alike.

He certainly has some genes from this fighter but they are altered. So the pyrokinesis of kyo in kula it takes the form of the opposite power, cryokinesis, which generates ice and not fire.

In order to control it she has to wear a pair of gloves with metal sections. It is precisely when she uses her icy abilities that her hair takes on a light blue hue; the actual color of her hair is blonde with a slight reddish tint.

When kula it appears in the king of Fighters he is barely 14 years old. However, he already stands out for having good combat skills. Conceived as a fighter without feelings by her creators, she gradually changed.

To the extent that throughout the NESTS Saga knows the meaning of friendship and manages to open up with others. The attractive design of Kula Diamond makes it ideal to dedicate a good cosplay.

A cosplay of Kula Diamond from KOF from Mexico

In this case we share a cosplay of Kula Diamond of the cosplayer Dalin either lyn (@dalin_cosplay) from the king of Fighters. As you can see in the photo that accompanies this note, he made a good characterization.

The loose blue hair is similar to this fighter’s. The same can be said for the outfit she wears of hers, which has not only the color but even the smooth texture of the one handled in the games created by SNK.

Something that greatly helps this interpretation is that there is a good photography job behind it. The angle of the shot as well as the setting help to complement this performance.

Even the tonality of the scene helps to highlight the cosplayerwhich took into account almost all the details of the appearance of kula. The effect of hair blowing in the wind also makes your work stand out and separates it from cosplay Similar.

In addition to the king of Fighters we have more video game information in EarthGamer.