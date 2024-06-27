Netmarble announced that The King of Fighters All-Star is about to close its doors: The mobile spin-off inspired by the famous SNK series will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on October 30, but in-app purchases are already disabled.
The news comes as a surprise, given that the game was launched several years ago and over time it has continued its experience also on the basis of important collaborations which have kept users’ interest alive. Not enough, apparently.
According to what was declared by the development team, the closure could actually also be due to lack of new characters adaptable to the experiencebut we imagine that behind Netmarble’s decision there are primarily purely commercial reasons.
A long journey
As mentioned, The King of Fighters All-Star made its debut on iOS and Android in 2019, immediately obtaining enthusiastic feedback by the many fans of the universe created by SNK with its most famous fighting games.
The closure of the Netmarble title comes in a difficult period for live serviceswhether they are mobile-based or not: in recent months we have already witnessed the removal of several games and unfortunately this is a trend that is unlikely to end soon.
Furthermore, The King of Fighters All-Star has unfortunately not been replaced by better products, as demonstrated by our review of SNK: All-Star Brawl, a banal gacha equipped with a structure that has already been widely seen and practically devoid of any gameplay mechanics.
