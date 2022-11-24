SNK has announced that the Season 2 from The King of Fighters 15 will start at January of 2023 bringing with it new additional content, the first of which will be the DLC with Shingo Yabuki.

The introduction of the new wrestler will be accompanied with a update that will change the balance of the fighting game. This will be followed by the debut of another character, Kim Kaphwan, and an open beta for cross-play during Spring 2023.

Today’s announcements were accompanied by a new trailer, where the news of Season 2 of The King of Fighters is presented and announced the introduction of the Rollback Netcode for Samurai Showdown.

Let’s assume that once the tests are completed, the actual introduction of cross-play will take place, which will therefore allow PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC players to play together, where at the moment this feature is only available among the Sony consoles.

SNK has stated that they are Further updates are planned and additional characters for The King of Fighters 15, details of which will be revealed over the next year.

Therefore, SNK’s post-launch support for its fighting games continues, while we know that the Japanese company is working on a new Fatal Fury / Garou, announced with a teaser trailer on the occasion of EVO 2022.