Fans of fighting games can be happy, because SNK announces the King of Fighters 15 for 2021. To celebrate this news, SNK today revealed the first official trailer for the game. Decades after the original title that conquered audiences around the world in 1994, fans will be able to enjoy the sequel to this fighting game that promises speed and excitement from the first moment. The initial launch announcement was scheduled for January 6.
After it was postponed, yesterday we learned that the announcement of the game was in process, so the Japanese company decided to make it official. Along with the fact that The King of Fighters 15 is officially announced, another announcement has arrived that some fans were waiting for, the third season pass for Samurai Shodown. It seems that fighting games are determined to be a trend, along with the mod that allows you to play Mortal Kombat first person.
The King of Fighters 15 is officially announced with an interesting trailer
The published trailer is a sample of what the upcoming King of Fighters characters. And the result seems to be quite positive, even when it is a work in progress, so there could be some polishing and redesign in the future. Regardless, the visuals already feel like an upgrade from King of Fighters 14, and it will certainly be a quality addition to the series from a visual point of view.
Faced with the gameplay, the history of the saga and the community of the series can speak for themselves. The game will likely launch in late summer or fall. Meanwhile, we only have the official data that The King of Fighters 15 will be released in 2021. SNK also announced that the Samuari Shodown 3rd Season Pass will be released in the middle of next March this year and will feature the popular SAMURAI SHODOWN II fighter, CHAM CHAM, as its first character. THE LAST BLADE 2 young warrior HIBIKI TAKANE will also be joining the game.
