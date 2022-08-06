The King of Fighters 15 will see the arrival of the cross-play during 2023: the feature will allow game owners to challenge users of other platforms in online multiplayer. Cross-play is currently only present between PS5 and PS4.

That’s not all: SNK also announced the Team Awakened Orochi, which will make its debut in the form of DLC very shortly, on August 8. In the team we will find three faces known to fans of the series, namely Yashiro, Shermie and Chris in Orochi version.

Welcomed with positive votes by the international press, The King of Fighters 15 is the latest episode of the famous fighting game series, and over the months it has seen its roster grow thanks to the downloadable content.

In the review of The King of Fighters 15 we emphasized the solidity of the combat systemthe large number of characters available and the presence of netcode rollback for latency-free online games.