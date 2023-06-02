SNK has announced the dates and times of the premiere open beta Of The King of Fighters 13: Global Match for PS4 (and backwards compatibility also on PS5). It will take place from 04:00 Italian on 6 June until the same time on 11 June 2023. The beta client will be available for download on PlayStation Store in the coming days.

The beta will include the following game modes and features:

Practice Mode – only during the standby period while matchmaking is looking for an online opponent

Network Mode – includes Lobby and Spectator mode

Options – the classic settings

CustomizeMode

The King of Fighters 13: Global Match will be available at PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Right now the game still doesn’t have an official release date set in stone.

It is a reissue of the game that will include some changes and updates, one of the most popular is certainly the Netcode rollback, a system that reduces input lag in online matches now used in all major fighting games on the market. The other news announced for the moment concern new functions for the lobby and spectator mode, which it will be possible to test already in next week’s beta.