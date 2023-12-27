The king of Chinese chess stripped of his title: fraud with “anal beads” and rude and uncivilized behavior

Rumors of fraud and at the same time rude and uncivilized behavior: the world of Chinese chess is in turmoil and the national champion has had the title he had won a few days earlier revoked. The Xiangqi it is the game of Chinese chess, an ancient board game, very popular for hundreds of years throughout Asia. The Chinese national championship was won last week by Yan Chenglong, who was crowned “King of Xiangqi”. But his joy was short-lived, because iwere the National Association revoked his title and also the prize money that was associated with it.



It happened that they began to circulate on Wpeeibo, the Chinese social network voices who denounced the fact that, in the tournament, the 48-year-old had cheated: he would have used anal beads equipped with wireless transmitters to send and receive signals, via a code, to a computer that responded by sending instructions on what moves to make in the form of vibrations. Meanwhile, while the controversy was raging on the web, he was already celebrating, but he did it in a wild way. It was the Chinese Xiangqi Association that reported it: he reveled in his hotel room “first with a party of alcohol, together with others, on the night of December 17, then the following day by defecating in the bathtub of the room where he was staying, an act that damaged the property of the hotel, violated public order and good morals”. That was enough for the Association. “Based on our findings, it is currently impossible to prove that Yan cheated via 'anal beads' as speculated on social media.”

But Yan was not only stripped of the title but also banned from playing for a year.

