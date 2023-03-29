The visit comes as part of efforts to turn the page on turbulent relations for years between Britain and the European Union after London’s exit from the bloc.

Charles, who succeeded his late mother Queen Elizabeth to the throne in September, was due to go to France first but canceled this leg of the tour due to violent unrest over the new pension law.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who welcomed Charles and his wife Camilla to Berlin, said Charles’ choice of France and Germany for his first state visit even before his scheduled inauguration in May was an important “European gesture”.

“Today, exactly six years after the start of Britain’s exit from the European Union, we open a new chapter in our relations,” Steinmeier added.

Buckingham Palace said that Charles’s visit to Germany will last for three days and will include the capital Berlin, the eastern state of Brandenburg and the northern port city of Hamburg, and that he will touch on issues facing the two countries such as sustainability and the Ukrainian crisis.

As a sign of appreciation, fighter jets escorted King Charles to Berlin, where he became the first visiting head of state to be given a ceremonial reception at the capital’s most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of the country’s division during the Cold War and subsequent reunification.