The two sides reviewed the strong friendly relations between the two countries, and various aspects of cooperation and joint work that achieve their common interests.

During the meeting, the latest developments on the regional and international arenas were discussed, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The King of Bahrain affirmed that his country is keen to continue its approach calling for enhancing security and stability and consolidating peace in the region, and its position is firm to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue, which is achieved by giving the brotherly Palestinian people their legitimate rights, leading to a two-state solution in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, and in a way that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people. Brotherhood in establishing its independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The King pointed out the importance of unifying efforts to prevent the situation from worsening, working to release any detained civilians, and protecting all civilians who should not be the target of any conflict under international humanitarian law.

He stressed the need to open urgent humanitarian corridors to bring medical and relief aid, food, water and electricity into the Gaza Strip, stressing that the Kingdom of Bahrain supports all coordination efforts aimed at achieving just peace, stability and security for all the peoples of the region.