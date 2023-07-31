His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, received today – at his residence in Abu Dhabi – his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged friendly conversations with his brother, King Hamad bin Isa, that express the depth of the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the two brotherly countries, their leaders and their peoples, the specificity of these relations and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them in a way that serves development and progress in the two countries.. asking May God Almighty bless them with good and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Majesty the King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to his brother, His Highness, the President of the State, and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him.” .

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for his sincere condolences and the deep fraternal feelings he expressed that express the strength of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain and their leaderships and peoples, praying to God Almighty to protect Bahrain, its leadership and its brotherly people. from all harm.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court.

On the Bahraini side, it was attended by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and a number of sheikhs and senior Bahraini officials.