His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, received, at his residence in Abu Dhabi, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with his brother, King Hamad bin Isa, exchanged cordial conversations that express the depth of the deep-rooted fraternal ties that unite the two brotherly countries, their leaders and their peoples, the specificity of these relations, and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them in a way that serves development and progress in the two countries, asking May God Almighty perpetuate them goodness and prosperity.

During the meeting, the King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to his brother, His Highness, the President of the State, and the honorable generals of the Al Nahyan family, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, praying to the Almighty to shower him with the abundance of His mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace in their affliction.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for his sincere condolences, and for the deep fraternal feelings he expressed that express the strength of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain, their leaders and their peoples, asking God Almighty to protect Bahrain and its leadership. And its brotherly people from all harm.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and from the Bahraini side, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Khalid Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and a number of sheikhs and senior Bahraini officials.