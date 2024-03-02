His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, received, yesterday, at the “Sakhir Palace” in the Bahraini capital, Manama, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who is on a fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and Chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. Chairman of the General Sports Authority, Chairman of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa affirmed his pride in the established, historical, fraternal relations that bring together the Kingdom of Bahrain and its sister state, the United Arab Emirates, and their leaderships and brotherly peoples, which are based on strong foundations of brotherhood, visions, understanding, and joint coordination, stressing that His Majesty stressed that the relations of the two brotherly countries are increasing. Strong and solid thanks to the joint keenness to develop and grow it at all levels.

His Majesty praised the high status enjoyed by the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, at the regional and international levels, and the pioneering achievements and successes it continues to achieve at various levels, in addition to its appreciated global initiatives in extending the hand of goodness. Aid to serve humanity and consolidate the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and cooperation among peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes to his brother, His Majesty the King, and to the brotherly Bahraini people for continued progress and prosperity, and for the relations of the two brotherly countries further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the depth of the historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, which the leaderships of the two countries are keen to strengthen at various levels, to continue cooperation and coordination and advance the deep-rooted bilateral relations to broader horizons.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for the constant attention and keenness that His Majesty attaches to enhancing the level of joint cooperation between the two countries.

During the reception, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, and the Secretary-General. To the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Fahd Mohammed Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, and a number of senior officials.