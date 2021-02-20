His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain received today – at his residence in Abu Dhabi – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander For the armed forces.

Their Highnesses conveyed to His Majesty the King of Bahrain the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Bahrain, continued goodness and prosperity under his wise leadership.

During the meeting, cordial conversations were exchanged about the inherent fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and ways to develop and strengthen them in all its aspects in a way that would bring good, prosperity and prosperity to their brotherly peoples.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa expressed his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the strength of the joint fraternal relations and ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and the common keenness to strengthen them in a way that contributes to achieving their aspirations.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports. And a number of sheikhs and officials.





