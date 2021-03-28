His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, received at his residence in Rabat His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished historical and fraternal relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields in a way that would bring good, prosperity and prosperity to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Isa Hamad Bushehab, advisor to His Highness the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, and a number of senior officials in the Kingdom of Bahrain.