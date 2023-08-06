His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed today, during their meeting in the Egyptian city of El Alamein, developments in the regional and international situation.

During the meeting, they also discussed ways to continue working to strengthen the frameworks and mechanisms of joint cooperation, including in the economic and development fields, in a manner that achieves the aspirations of the two peoples towards progress, stability and prosperity.

The Bahrain News Agency stated that the visions of the two sides coincided regarding the importance of intensifying joint Arab action to confront the growing challenges in the region and the world, and they affirmed their keenness to continue close coordination at all levels in light of the strong historical ties between the two countries at the official and popular levels.