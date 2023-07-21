

Ali Maali (Dubai)

The ranks of Sharjah were completed, with Greek defender Manolas and Guinean striker Othman Camara joining the Austria camp, and the “duo” attended the “King’s” training, in preparation for the new season, and there were attempts to dispense with Manolas’ services, as evidenced by the fact that he did not travel with the team at the beginning of the camp, although he was in the “first assembly”.

It seems that his attempts to move to another club were not successful.

With the return of Manolas, the “foreign quintet” is completed in Sharjah, Manolas, Caio Lucas, Pjanic, Firas Belarabi, and Paco Alcacer, despite some calling for the introduction of a new element, especially in the attack, because Alcacer was not convincing in a number of matches, and the solution may be in the young players who contracted with the club, including Brazilian Alison Matthews, and he is expected to be the “offensive surprise” of the team in the new season, given his high capabilities, because he plays in the position of the outright spearhead, To become a strong competitor alongside Alcacer.

Manolas restores the “double defense” with Shaheen Abdel Rahman, after the two players succeeded during the last season, in winning 4 titles, thus ending the problem of the “fifth foreigner” that the walls of the “king” witnessed at the end of the season.

