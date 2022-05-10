Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah jumped to the “Wasafa” of the ADNOC Professional League, after beating Khorfakkan 3-1, raising its score to “48 points”, while Khorfakkan occupies “11th place” with 22 points.

The start came from the “Essours” side of a ball wasted by Marwan Fahd, and the “King” responded with an attempt by Duarte, in the first half, in which the danger was rare, but the picture changed in the second half, especially from Sharjah, who scored 3 consecutive goals, starting from the first seconds When Malango scored with a header and Shukurov scored a superb goal in the 55th minute with a powerful shot, the player himself confirmed his stardom in the match with his second and third goal for his team from a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, and Khorfakkan reduced the score with a goal that came in the 92nd minute through Jesus.