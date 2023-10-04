Ali Maali (Dubai)

It is expected that Brazilian Luan Pereira will be absent from the ranks of Sharjah in the next UAE match in the fifth round of the ADNOC Professional League, after a sudden injury against Al Ain in the fourth round after only 7 minutes of the match after suffering a posterior muscle injury, and this absence may extend to more than one match. Romanian Cosmin lost an important card in his plans and ideas locally and Asia.

The appropriate alternative in such matters would be the Guinean striker Ousmane Kamara, who this season is presenting an unconvincing performance in the offensive aspect, in contrast to what he presented at the start of last season, as Kamara wastes many opportunities and goes too far in keeping the ball, which makes many of the King’s attacks lose. Its speed.

Cosmin began to bring his players out of the Asian atmosphere to return to the local field by focusing on all the group available to him, including the return of the Greek Manolas, alongside Abdullah Ghanem, Salem Sultan, and the young Croatian, Maro Katinic. The player may be one of Cosmin’s surprises in the “Falcons” match, especially since he Completely ready to participate and prove his competence.

The last victory achieved by Sharjah at the Asian level by defeating Al-Faisaly of Jordan had a strong response in Uzbekistan, where the Uzbek media asked a question to Rozykul Berdyaev, coach of the Nasaf team, who is with Sharjah in the second group of the AFC Champions League and leads with 6 points, about Sharjah’s defensive method, and the response came. The coach said: “I noticed and followed the way Sharjah performed in its first match against Al-Sadd of Qatar, which ended in a goalless draw in Doha, and that it is a defensively organized team, but my team must prepare for them appropriately, which is what we will do before the third round match in the group scheduled for October 23.” “The current one.”

Sharjah had been exposed to a situation that Cosmin had not expected in the last match against Al-Faisaly, when centre-back Salem Sultan was injured, and there was no member in the squad to play this role, so the coach took a risk, as Majid Sorour was used in this position. The coach said: “Football is all risk and adventure, and sometimes… If you do not take risks, you may be defeated, and thus you will lose everything. I see that Majed Sorour is a player who has the ability to play diversified, and only Abdullah Ghanem and Salem Sultan were available to me, and the latter was injured. I had no choice but Majed Sorour, and he succeeded in the role assigned to him completely during his participation in the tournament. The last 15 minutes of the match.