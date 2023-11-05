Ali Maali (Sharjah)

At six o’clock tomorrow evening, the Sharjah team seeks to confirm its lead in the second group in the AFC Champions League when it faces Nasaf of Uzbekistan in the return match of the fourth round, after deciding the first leg with an unanswered goal, so that Al-Malik leads the group with 7 points from two wins over Al-Faisaly and Nasaf, and a draw. With Al-Sadd of Qatar, while Nassif, nicknamed “The Dragon”, is chasing him with 6 points from two victories over Al-Sadd and Al-Faisaly, and Al-Faisaly, without a balance of points, hosts Al-Sadd (4 points) at Amman International Stadium.

The circumstances are almost similar between the two big teams, “The King and the Dragon”, whether at the local or Asian level. Each team achieved a draw in the last match in the league, Al-Sharjah with Al-Jazira 1-1, and with the same score Nasaf with Pakhtakor, and the points difference between the two teams and the local top is 4. Only points, and the point difference in Asian will make the match a pinnacle in everything, as the “Dragon” is looking to regain its lead, which it snatched from the hands of the “King” with the recent victory in the smiling emirate.

Romanian Cosmin Olario has a distinguished group of players with great experience in the Asian atmosphere, whether local players or foreign professionals, and despite some injuries as a result of fatigue, many matches, and short rest periods, the team has good ammunition on the bench that can play different roles and return with a positive result from Uzbekistan. A large crowd is expected to attend, given the massive mobilization carried out by the club among its supporters, and considering that the match against Sharjah carries two slogans, the first of which is restoration of the last defeat, and the second is topping the second group again.

Cosmin has reliable elements, whether Adel Al-Hosani, Abdullah Ghanem, Khaled Al-Dhanhani, Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi, Khaled Bawazir, Majed Hassan, Majid Rashid, Majid Sorour, Tijali, and Muhammad Abdel Basset, as well as a group of foreigners from which he will choose the best, such as Moussa Marega, Caio Lucas, Firas Balarabi, Pjanic, Manolas, Othman Kamara.

The same suffering that is specific to Sharjah, locally and continentally, is facing the Nasaf team, to the point that it plays a local match approximately every 3 days, and the Uzbek competitor is also suffering from great stress, and it is expected that the team’s attack plan will be up to 70%, which is what Kuzmin must exploit with attacks. Fast and counterattack in the hope of snatching a “royal” goal early, giving our players confidence, and causing turmoil in the hearts of the “Dragon.”

Match card

Nasaf – Sharjah

Tournament: AFC Champions League

Round: Fourth

the second group

Stadium: Qarshi Central Stadium

Time: 18:00