The anime’s website Ranking of Kings published a new preview of his next project, which is called Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage.

This is one of the Spring 2023 anime season premieres, and as such, it is an alternate story.

In other words, it is not part of the continuity of Sousuke Touka’s manga, but is the work of the same production team that made the first anime at Wit Studio.

It is through this video, which is loaded with spoilers from the end of the anime, that the opening and closing songs of this animation are revealed.

Regarding the first one, it has the name of ‘GOLD’ and is sung by the Japanese pop band PEOPLE 1. Regarding the second, it is ‘atemonaku’ and is played by the singer Aimer.

The video also reveals the premiere date of this special episode and it will be on April 14 that it will be broadcast.

Fountain: wit studio.

However, the website of Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage points out that the anime broadcast will be every Thursday starting at 24:55 (12:55 the other day).

That has aroused the logical suspicions that it will not only include one episode, but that there may be more. This is not entirely clear at the moment, even in Japan, and it is best to be aware of new information as it appears.

Where can you watch the Ranking of Kings anime?

Currently the anime of Ranking of Kings is available on two video-on-demand services. The first of them is Funimation, although apparently there are no new memberships to enjoy it.

And the second is Crunchyroll, where it can be enjoyed with dubbing in various languages, including Latin Spanish. This is the best option right now. In total there are 23 episodes that comprise the original adventures of Bojji and Kage.

Crunchyroll has not yet confirmed it, but it is very likely that the new anime will also be available through its catalog.

Perhaps this same company will reveal at the time if there will be more than one episode of this anime. At the moment he has not shared the list of premieres that he has planned for the spring of this year.

In addition to Ranking of Kings we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.