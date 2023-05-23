Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Sharjah team seeks to write a new history in its lines in the last tournaments of the football season, as it qualified for the final match of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, so that the team is one step away from setting a new record in our stadiums, by approaching a fourth consecutive title in one season, to put “The King” made his wonderful positive mark by being in the final of all competitions this season, with the exception of the ADNOC Professional League, in which he finished seventh, although he topped the summit over various rounds.

The last confrontation with Al-Jazira was decisive for the king, as it carried the number (8) in the Professional League Cup, and despite Sharjah’s qualification for the final match, the two teams are still equal in the number of victories by 3 for each team, while they tied twice, and the “king” succeeded in Reaching the final of this tournament for the second time in its history, as the first was in the 2014-2015 season.

The Guinean Othman Camara was also able to impose his distinguished offensive control in this tournament, scoring 6 goals out of 10 goals for Sharjah in the Professional League Cup, and the match came out equal to Sharjah and Al Jazira in the goals scored during the two teams’ confrontations in the Professional League Cup, with each of them scoring 13 goals.

The Sharjah team is counted for being on the podiums on 3 occasions in a record time, the first when it crowned the title of His Highness the President’s Cup by defeating Al Wahda on October 21, then followed by winning the Super Cup title at the expense of Al Ain Club on February 25, and the third title came in April 28 by winning the title of His Highness the President of the State Cup, in a historic match that ended with the victory of the “King” on penalties 14-13, after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

And when Sharjah meets Al Ain in the final of the last tournament of the football season, this becomes a record in itself, as they meet together in 3 finals in a record time of 91 days, as the first confrontation was in the Super Final last February, and the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup final on Saturday. Next, the “King” imposed itself strongly by being present in 4 finals within a short period of 7 months, in which it achieved 3 championships, and if it succeeds in crowning the fourth, it will be an achievement, achieved for the first time in our stadiums.

After the match, the accusations were many and mutual, as Al Jazira coach Kaizer commented that Sharjah played to waste time to qualify for the final and achieved what he wanted. Katlin, the assistant coach of the Sharjah team, replied: “We respect Kaizer’s point of view, but at the same time he forgot to say that there are very impressive absences.” She was on my team.”

There were also many accusations against the referee of the match that he contributed to the failure of the match in an appropriate manner, to the extent that Catlin also commented by saying: “The match needed a somewhat better referee,” noting at the same time that the damage occurred to the two teams from the performance of the match referee.