The king highlights the value of the Armed Forces in the DANA as an “essential element of State action”

During the Military Easter celebration, Felipe VI praised the role played by the Armed Forces during the DANA tragedy and has once again highlighted their value and that of the State security forces and bodies, in what has defined as the largest military operation in national territory in peacetime. The king has highlighted that this work has been and continues to be an essential element of the State’s action, although he has warned that the task remains “a long way” ahead.

In his speech at the Military Easter ceremony held in the Royal Palace of Madrid with the leadership of the three Armies and the Civil Guard, and which represents the most important military ceremony of the year, the king highlighted the role of the Armed Forces and security bodies as “an essential element of State action and as support to public administrations in the event of any emergency.”

At the event, attended by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, highlighted how Spain is proud of its Armed Forces, soldiers whom she described as “authentic heroes” in the work they have done. developed in the face of the terrible effects of dana, always anonymously, he indicated.

And it has guaranteed that the Armed Forces will be in Valencia for as long as necessary, a task in which we must work together, the Minister of Defense said: “We have the obligation not to leave them alone.”