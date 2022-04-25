Felipe VI, in an exercise of transparency, reveals that he has no assets abroad or real estate
Felipe VI has decided to make his heritage public. With the aim of contributing to the regeneration of public life in our country and in an unprecedented decision, the King has revealed that he has assets of 2,573,392 million euros, divided into 2,267,942.80 million in deposits in accounts current or savings, and 305,450 in art objects, antiques and personal jewelry.
#King #personal #wealth #million #euros
Leave a Reply