For this moment, each of the streaming platforms has developed different mechanisms to offer their serviceIn addition to different payment plans, special quality content is also generated. However, lately Netflix has been criticized for lacking quality in both features.

After services like Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon, and Prime Video entered the field, the fight of the titans began and it seems that it finally reached Netflix.

Justwatch, a service that tells you which streaming platform what you want to see is on, released the results of a statistical analysis by which it quantifies the distribution of the current market, specifically in the United States.

Source: JustWatch

However, the results are surprising, because, despite what many thoughtNetflix ceased to be the leader of the platforms. It stays at one percent, a small but impressive percentage, behind Prime Video.

This begins to unbalance the firm position of Netflix And after all the changes that it implemented for its subscribers, it remains to be seen what is in store for the platform that has already begun to suffer a slight but forceful imbalance.

Below is the ranking of services:

Amazon Prime Video: 21%

netflix: 20%

DisneyPlus: 15%

HBO Max: 14%

Hulu: 11%

Paramount Plus: 7%

AppleTV+: 6%

Others: 6%

