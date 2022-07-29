King Felipe VI talks to the president of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, whom he received this Friday in audience at the Almudaina Palace, in Palma, this Friday. Crossbowmen (EFE)

The sharp rise in inflation as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine has been one of the central issues that the King has addressed in the audiences he has held this Friday with the main authorities of the Balearic Islands. “We have commented that the good growth and employment data are compatible with a tough situation, which is the war in Ukraine, which has caused very high inflation suffered by companies and families throughout Spain”, said the President of the Government of the Balearic Islands , Francina Armengol, after her meeting at 10 in the morning this Friday with Felipe VI at the Almudaina Palace in Palma. During the audience, which lasted half an hour, they also talked about the economic recovery of the islands, the improvement in employment data, the distribution of European funds and the projects that can be carried out with the money that will come from Europe.

On the first day of the monarch’s summer agenda in Mallorca, he also held meetings with the president of the Balearic Parliament, Vicenç Thomàs, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and the president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, all of them officials of the PSOE. The next meeting with political authorities will take place on Tuesday, when he receives the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the traditional summer office that the Head of State maintains with the current president at the Marivent Palace to discuss current affairs before shelve the political course. Subsequently, Sánchez will hold a meeting with the Balearic president at the regional headquarters of the Consolat de Mar to address the claims that affect the islands and that both deal with annually at that meeting.

Upon leaving the appointment this Friday, Armengol explained that the King has been concerned “about the economic and social activity of the islands” and has celebrated the financial recovery despite the rise in inflation. “There is a very powerful economic reactivation that has made it possible for us to overcome the economic crisis derived from the health pandemic in a short time,” stressed Armengol, who has also conveyed the monarch’s concern about the economic consequences derived from the war in Ukraine. The president took advantage of the meeting to explain to Felipe VI the general terms of the General Tourism Law approved in the Balearic Islands, which includes measures for sustainability and improvement of the sector thanks to the arrival of European funds. The president has also clarified that she has not said goodbye to Felipe VI, despite the fact that it is the last summer hearing of the legislature, since the next one will be held after the regional elections next year. “I hope to be there next year, therefore, I have not thought it necessary to say goodbye to anything,” she said with a laugh.

The King arrived on Thursday at noon in Palma. Queen Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, are expected to land in Mallorca in the next few hours. On the public agenda this weekend is the closing this Sunday by Doña Letizia of the Atlántida film festival that has been held in Palma in the last 10 days. Next week the King will participate in the Copa del Rey de Vela regattas. In addition, on Thursday the Kings are expected to recover the massive reception for civil society in the Balearic Islands that was suspended in the last two years due to the pandemic.