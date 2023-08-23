Given the unprecedented situation in a democracy in which two candidates offered to be sworn in without yet having sufficient support, King Felipe VI has prioritized the “custom” of presenting the list with the most votes in the elections first and has commissioned the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to try an investiture. The president of the main conservative party today has 172 supports – the 137 from PP, the 33 from Vox and the deputy from UPN and the Canarian Coalition – and, according to what the rest of the political forces have stated, he has no more potential allies, so most likely this first investiture will be unsuccessful. But although the acting president and socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, conveyed to Felipe VI that he believed it was possible “to articulate a parliamentary majority around the PSOE”, as, he said, the vote for the presidency of Congress demonstrated (which the left won with 178 votes, two more than the absolute majority), the King has chosen to allow Feijóo a first attempt.

The celebration of the investiture, which does not yet have a date, starts the clock for an electoral call: in the event that no candidate succeeds, the elections would be called automatically within two calendar months from the first vote.

More information

In the opinion of the jurists, Felipe VI had three options on the table: entrust the investiture to Feijóo, as the winner of the elections; do it to Sánchez, due to his greater chances of achieving a parliamentary majority; or grant more time and summon the groups to a new round of consultations without commissioning any candidate, as requested by the PNV. The King, who was facing a difficult decision that placed him in a compromised position, has opted for the most frequent practice since the entry into force of the Constitution, and the one that also presented less political risk. Since the election night of July 23, the PP had been hammering out Feijóo’s right to run for an investiture due to his status as the most voted force, so if he had not made that first assignment to the PP leader, the King could have exposed himself to criticism from the right.

In a statement made public after eight in the afternoon, the Casa del Rey explained that Feijóo was entrusted with the investiture because the PP was “the political group that has obtained the greatest number of seats in the last elections of July 23” and the The “custom” in a democracy is that the candidate with the most votes receives the first assignment. “It should be noted that, except in the XI Legislature, in all the general elections held since the entry into force of the Constitution, the candidate of the political group that has obtained the greatest number of seats has been the first to be proposed by His Majesty the Rey as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government”, emphasized La Zarzuela in the statement. “This practice has become a habit over the years. In the consultation procedure carried out by His Majesty the King, to this day, the existence of a sufficient majority for the investiture has not been verified, which, in its case, would cause this custom to decline ”, stressed the House of the King.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also The Khabarovsk Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed the details of a tiger attack on a hunter subscribe

Felipe VI also had the certainty that, although at first La Moncloa and the PP clashed over who should be nominated as a candidate, in the last few hours the socialists and popularists had backed down and stressed that they would respect their decision in any case. .

The acting president, Pedro Sánchez, made this clear after his audience with the King. Although the socialist leader defended that he sees no point in the PP leader submitting to a failed investiture session, he also said that he would not oppose it if the King decided. Sánchez dismissed this attempt by Feijóo as “an exhibition procedure” and not a true investiture debate, which “has the sole purpose of gathering the necessary support” to be appointed Prime Minister. But Sánchez did not claim his right to go first. “Whatever the decision the head of state makes, he has the respect and support of the PSOE. The PSOE remains faithful to what the head of state decides”, remarked Sánchez, who in any case has already started talks with the nationalist and pro-independence parties to obtain their support -this Tuesday he has already called the PNV-, assuming that Feijóo’s attempt will not prosper.

The acting president explained to the King that, despite the fact that he still does not have sufficient guaranteed support, he is convinced that he will achieve it, and as proof that he can do so, he provided the vote last week to form the Congress Table, in in which the socialist candidate, Francina Armengol, obtained 178 supports, two above the absolute majority. “We believe that the PSOE is in a position to unite support for the investiture, as was proven last week. We offer political and economic stability to face the challenges of the moment”.

King Felipe VI (i) receives this Tuesday the acting President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (d), during his round of consultations with the political leaders before proposing a candidate for the Presidency of the Government, this Tuesday at the Zarzuela Palace.

Chema Moya (EFE)

On the other hand, the PP leader acknowledged that he cannot present real options to ensure that his investiture succeeds, but even so, he claimed his right to run. “I cannot guarantee that I am not even the one who receives the order from the King”, he realistically accepted in his appearance in Congress after the audience with Felipe VI, after having argued his step forward on the basis of “three guarantees”: that He is the candidate who won the elections on July 23, who has the support of 172 seats, and that running for office would therefore be fulfilling his “duty”. “My proposal would have as its basic pillars the defense of the Constitution, the promotion of the autonomous State and scrupulous respect for court rulings,” emphasized the candidate, in what sounded like a message to the independentistas who are demanding an amnesty for all those involved. in it process.

The King’s commission to Feijóo was possible due to the rectification in extremis of Vox, who had threatened to withdraw his support for the PP leader after the popular ones denied him the necessary votes and left them out of the Congress Table last Thursday. The two parties of the right signed their reconciliation after the disagreement of the Table when Feijóo accepted the conditions that Abascal imposed to make the 33 Vox deputies available to him again.

The Vox leader had asked the PP for an “unequivocal show of respect” for his party and for the popular ones to publicly value their joint government agreements in five autonomous communities and dozens of municipalities. And Feijóo complied with him pay. In his appearance after the royal hearing, the Galician politician stressed that he is united by “a relationship of democratic normality” with Vox and the “shared objective” of “protecting” the “Nation and defending the Constitution.” And he also recognized that both parties govern jointly in autonomous communities and in town halls, and that this relationship would be maintained, he said, “in defense of a constitutional government of the PP alone” in the event that he managed to be sworn in. Feijóo also called on Vox to maintain the “collaborative relationship” that unites them. With those words, Abascal was satisfied: “I am pleased that Mr. Feijóo has complied with Vox’s fair requests,” he later acknowledged in a message on the X social network (formerly Twitter). Both had spoken in private to redirect their “misunderstanding”, according to what the popular leader told journalists.

The reconciliation with Vox allowed Feijóo to receive the King’s commission, but at the same time it operates as an insurmountable obstacle for the popular leader to attract other support, such as that of the PNV, which with its five seats could give him an absolute majority. The peneuvista spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, reiterated this Tuesday that his party will not enter into any equation with the extreme right. “We said it during the electoral campaign,” Esteban recalled in La Sexta, “that any combination in which Vox entered and in which Vox was necessary, and of course to keep that legislature moving forward, Vox’s votes would be necessary, and also for the investiture; We weren’t going in.”

With the refusal of the PNV and the pro-independence parties, Feijóo, as Sánchez reminded him, has, except for surprise, a “ceiling” in the same 172 deputies with whom he starts. On the other hand, the socialist leader maintained that his 152 starting seats – the 121 of the PSOE and the 31 of Sumar – are his “soil” and he has another 26 potential supports from the nationalists and independentistas, as demonstrated by the vote of the Table of the Congress, in which the socialist Francina Armengol obtained the support of 178 seats (two more than the absolute majority).

But Feijóo intends to start, starting next Monday, a negotiation with all the groups, for which he asks the president of Congress for time, in charge of setting the date of the investiture. The popular leader defends that he cannot only count on a period of “hours or days” for these talks, which suggests that he does not want the date of the investiture debate to be next week. The problem is that if the parliamentary session is set for later than September 1, an eventual electoral repetition would fall in the middle of the Christmas holidays. Sources from Feijóo’s team therefore calculate that it would have to be delayed until September 27 at the earliest, with the aim that the elections, if called, would be held after Christmas. Armengol did not want to advance any date this Tuesday, and called for a conversation with Feijóo first to set the plenary session in which the PP leader will defend, with little chance of success, his candidacy for the presidency of the Government.