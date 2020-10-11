This Sunday in Paris happens the mother of all tennis battles. A magnificent show to liven up lunchtime (3pm, DMAX and Eurosport), the 56th duel between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in the Roland Garros final. The world’s number one against two. The Serbian, to the assault of the Spanish throne, who will defend it tooth and nail in what many describe as his home, in the Philippe Chatrier, the track where he has lifted the champion trophy 12 times, more than anyone else in history .

Miguel Angel Fernandez



Your universal ‘Let’s go’ will resonate again a scenario that will only be able to accommodate 1,000 spectators this year due to the health protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease that, among many other and much worse things, moved the tournament from spring to autumn, from warm to cold. This afternoon about 14 degrees are expected in the French capital, with clouds and clearings, a 5% probability of rain and even some sun. Factors that help Nadal, because the retractable cover of the plant is very unlikely to be used.

Under these favorable conditions, the Balearic Islands will seek victory 100 in Paris, which would give him the 13th title in his favorite championship and the 20th overall in the Grand Slams, which would equal the absolute male record held by Roger Federer, who has not been able to defend it either at the US Open or at Roland Garros. The Mallorcan would be the fifth tennis player, man or woman, to reach 20 trophies in majors after Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23), Steffi Graf (22) and the Swiss. Djokovic is chasing the second in the Bologna Forest to be the third player in history to win the Big Four at least twice. “To beat Djokovic I have to do my best, work to make that happen,” Nadal said after beating Schwartzman in the semifinals.

“He has won so many times here that I don’t think there is any champion who can repeat it. But this year the conditions are different than those of May-June, that may give me an option to win”, confides Djokovic, which explains a key aspect of the game that may come in handy: “The pot will not go over the shoulder as usual.” And that way you can attack with your backhand more comfortably. The manacorí will seek that the boat is not so low. They both say they have a plan. This Sunday they will try to put it into practice and entertain a world that suffers.