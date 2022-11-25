The delivery of the Rey Jaime I awards in Valencia this Friday has become a closed tribute to the scientist and Alma mater of the awards Santiago Grisolía, who passed away on August 4 at the age of 99. It is the first award ceremony without the Valencian scientist, disciple of Severo Ochoa, and architect of the Human Genome project. “Today it continues to be a priority to attract and retain scientific and innovative talent, essential for our country to be more competitive and have greater strategic autonomy”, defended the King, who presided over the ceremony together with Queen Letizia.

The guests at the award ceremony, held at the Lonja in the capital, observed a minute’s silence in memory of Grisolía, whom Antonio de Lacy, spokesman for the winners, referred to as a teacher. “I don’t understand how the red carpet in Hollywood is given more importance than the red carpet in Valencia,” said the doctor, referring to the awards ceremony

The King has dedicated part of his speech to the recently deceased Valencian researcher after three decades of relationship. He met him when in 1990 he was awarded the then Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research. Since then there have been 34 editions of the Rey Jaime I, with 170 winners, 12 million euros in prizes, and 65 Nobel members of the jury. “Teacher, tireless teacher, not only in generating knowledge, but also in bringing it closer to society to make it advance”, highlighted Felipe VI de Grisolía, of whom he recalled his well-known motto: “If you don’t pedal, you fall”.

The Valencian president Ximo Puig has alluded to the “immense emptiness of this market” with the death of the scientist. “It feels like an absent presence. An apparent contradiction that makes today’s void so full of energy and future. His greatest title was that of Professor Grisolía, teacher of science and of life, and today he would be proud of this act because he continues to teach teaching through the six winners this year ”, Puig emphasized. “You represent commitment, responsibility and vanguard”, he said addressing the winners.

The 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Roger Kornberg dedicated an emotional memory to him and stressed that “Santiago’s great success in promoting science in Spain was due in large part to his personal warmth and the generosity of his spirit, to his disinterest and the firmness of his commitment, his wisdom and his dignity”.

The prizes awarded this Friday were awarded last June and went to six scientists and researchers: three men and three women: Jesús María Sanz, Basic Research prize; Marta Reynal, Economics prize; Antonio de Lacy, award for Medical Research; Emilio Chuvieco, Environmental Protection Award, Monserrat Calleja, New Technologies Award, and Ángela Pérez, Entrepreneur Award. “There are six extraordinary profiles”, highlighted the executive president of the Foundation, Javier Quesada.

Antonio de Lacy, distinguished for his contributions in the application of laparoscopy to treat colorectal cancer and for his educational work, has intervened on behalf of the awardees. The current head of the Gastrointestinal Surgery Service of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​creator of the world’s largest surgical education platform (Advances in Surgery Channel), He has insisted on how important public-private collaboration is for researchers. “I don’t understand how the red carpet in Hollywood is given more importance than the red carpet in Valencia”, she has come to affirm. De Lacy has referred to Grisolía: “Thanks to him we are here. He unites us somewhat, all the awards have to do with health, which is not simply ending the coronavirus, it is environmental, economic health, to stop the war in Ukraine once and for all”, he stated.

Businessman Vicente Boluda, president of the Fundación de Estudios Avanzados, has highlighted the legacy of the professor who “managed to work on science by doing what he is best at: uniting and acting. The research and the company, which seemed like oil and water, he managed to mix them”.

Boluda has once again demanded a pact for science signed by all the political parties, asking them to put their differences aside and reach an essential agreement for the country. He has asked the public administrations to focus on laying the foundations for researchers to carry out their work without hindrance. “Grisolía gave us her best gift with the prizes. They are unmatched.”, She said.

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, —the City Council sponsors one of the six modalities of the awards, those of New Technologies— has highlighted the importance of research -I hope you continue to make progress”, he told the winners, and has claimed the eradication of any expression of gender violence, today 25-N, International Day to combat gender violence.