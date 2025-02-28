THE EXTERNAL RADIO PROGRAM ‘The wave crest‘The radio debut of Felipe VI has hosted this Friday, who wanted to send a message to celebrate the 600 anniversary of the arrival of the gypsy people To the Iberian Peninsula, a commemoration … of which he is a godfather of honor.

Felipe VI began his intervention using the word “Fetén”asza Europa Press. «It is Fetén to be with you today and I feel fetis for the invitation of the public radio to participate in this broadcast. This word of the caló Or Iberian Romaní that the gypsies brought six centuries ago to our country reflects the joy of an anniversary with which I would like to value the history we share, ”said the king, who thanked the program for the invitation. “Thank you for Camelar me”said.

The king who 600 years ago, in January 1425, recalled, a man named JuanCount of Minor Egypt, obtained the first safe -conduct to be able to travel freely in Spain. Despite this, Don Felipe regretted that so long later “the history of Spanish gypsies is still a great unknown.” «A story often of persecution and resistance that lasted until Our current Constitution endowed all Spanish citizens of Equal rights and duties. And even today the figures reveal rejections, discrimination and negative stereotypes that many gypsy compatriots continue to suffer, ”he said.

The King stressed that the history of Spain “is also built together with the identity of the gypsy people,” while stressing that it is “a solidarity and proud people of its roots, always willing to contribute a people of peace, art and culture that is part of our being as a nation.” Mentioned the poet and philologist José Heredia Mayathe first gypsy professor in Spain, who “recommended recognizing the other without prejudice, with a clean look.” «That we do not forget on this anniversary that gypsy people continue to face with Barriers in areas as important as thehousing and employmentand with significant needs in the future, in health and education, ”he said.

«Let us not forget that valuable Social, cultural and linguistic footprint that the gypsy people have contributed to our country. Let’s share this year with a message of gratitude to the gypsy people of Spain, with whom we are united with a common past and with whom we build today a present and future of respect and understanding, ”recalled the king.

Don Felipe’s intervention concluded by thanking Radio Exterior «for being The voice of Spain on the five continents“:” And thanks for Camelar me, another beautiful word caló, to accompany you today in my radio debut as king and as a godfather of honor of this commemoration. “