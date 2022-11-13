Ali Maali (Sharjah)

In two strong matches and in front of direct competitors for the lead, the “king” could not withstand at the last moments, to lose 5 important points in the summit race. This happened in the Al Wahda meeting in the “eighth round”, where Sharjah shook the net in the 94th minute, with a goal by Joao Pedro, Which inflicted the first loss on “The King”, and in the tenth round, Sharjah remained superior to Al Ain until the 87th minute, before the collapse of the defense of the owner of the land collapsed in the last minutes, and instead of coming out with “full points”, and with it the lead of the “ADNOC Professional League”, Sufian Rahimi managed to snatch two goals in the 87th and 90th minutes in an incredibly dramatic manner, amid the inattention of the “King” defenders.

In earlier periods, Sharjah fought until the last seconds, and even achieved victory in the “last breath”, which has become at the present time a source of great danger and loss of points from the “king”.

Romanian coach Cosmin Orlayo bears the responsibility for this, because he made changes that had a negative impact on the course of play, which made the team fall to fourth place at the end of the round with 20 points, leaving the top for Shabab Al Ahly and Al Wahda (22 points), followed by Al Wasl (20 points). And what Kuzmin did in changing the players in the last minutes, especially as it came during the implementation of the “leader” of a fixed ball close to the corner flag, and the changes caused confusion in the back rows, and the coach pulled out elements that could possess the most possession of the ball.

And when Sharjah plays as a homogeneous group, the danger of the team already appears, but when Caio Lucas and Luan Pereira lead individuality up to selfishness, the team’s real system and strength is completely reduced, and Sharjah was able to win over Al-Ain in the last second of the meeting, but Caio’s “selfishness” is in an attack Rarely, it made his team lose two very important points.

There was a relatively strange comment from Kuzmin, when he said that missing the match in this way in the last minutes is a lack of experience in dealing with situations.