This Monday in Segovia, Felipe VI presided over the events for the 550th anniversary of the proclamation of Isabel I as Queen of Castile, highlighting that she was “the first” great monarch of Europe and that, “together with her husband, King Ferdinand of Aragon, opened the Modern era. For His Majesty, “it is not only a pride but also an honor as heir to his lineage” to participate in this celebration. in Europe.

«Congratulations to all those who have organized in Segovia and its Alcázar this cycle dedicated to her reign under the title ‘Isabel of Castile, cultural and symbolic environment’ because «it will be a magnificent contribution to the knowledge and fair appreciation of her enduring legacy for the History of Spain and the great History of Europe and beyond,” he conveyed in his message.

The Alcázar of Segovia, scenario that throughout its history has had different uses as a fortress, royal fortress, state prison, Royal College of Artillery and today Military Archive and “living monument”, in the words of the general president of the Board of Trustees, Ignacio Ojeda González, has dressed in her best clothes this Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the proclamation of a “visionary woman, without equal, the first great queen of Europe,” the latter highlighted. The mayor of the city, José Mazarias, also participated in the event. as well as the director of the Royal Academy of History, Carmen Iglesias Calvo, and the full academician of this same cultural institution Carmen Sanz, who presented the conference ‘Isabel of Castile, mirror of ruling queens in the modern era’.

The event, held in the Kings Room, was also attended by, among others, the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco; the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo; the Government delegate in the Community, Nicanor Sen; the president of the Cortes, Carlos Pollán, and the president of the Provincial Council, Miguel Ángel de Vicente, reports EP.









Opening ceremony of the Conference that commemorates the 550th anniversary of the Proclamation of Isabel La Católica as Queen of Castile, presided over by His Majesty the King



As host of the event, the mayor of the Segovian capital, José Mazarias, has shown his gratitude to Felipe VI for his presence in this cycle of conferences that commemorates this anniversary in which not only the historical event has been analyzed but also its cultural impact. and symbolic in our society. Mazarias has spoken of Isabel I of Castile in terms of “key figure in the unification of Spain” that left an indelible mark on society, the country and the entire world.

“And if Queen Isabel left us such a marked legacy of Spanish history, I would like to highlight the commitment to democratic values, transparency and the modernization of the monarchy that represents her majesty, our King Felipe and his wife,” he praised. the mayor, who also took advantage of the event held in the Alcázar, one of the historical enclaves that witnessed the multitude of historical moments, to highlight the “very special tradition of Segovia with the Crown of Spain, a connection that is “has been developing over time.”

Mazarias has recalled that The Alcázar is one of the enclaves that led UNESCO in 1985 to declare Segovia a World Heritage Site. although he has not let it pass that Juan de Borbón, Felipe’s grandfather, was born in the Royal Site of San Ildefonso and his figure served as inspiration for the creation of the municipal foundation of a cultural nature that today bears his name, or that the Kings Emeritus today They inaugurated the reform of the City Council in 1998 and signed its Book of Honor.

«Segovia and the people of Segovia have always had a special affection for the royal family. In fact, the King will be able to see his portrait that the Segovian painter José Luis López Saura made at the request of the council and which from now on will preside over the plenary hall,” the mayor anticipated.