The most compelling call was somewhat hidden inside the King’s Christmas speech. He listed the concerns that the Dutch have – about high energy bills, housing shortage and inflation. Referring to climate change and the “drastic choices” that must be made in a country with “constrained space and conflicting interests”. Refered to alleged rifts between Randstad and region. Spoke about the government’s apology for the slavery past earlier this month, and said, together with Queen Máxima, to remain “involved” in the subject. Showed understanding for the anger some feel, the uncertainty or stress they are experiencing, or the strong emotions that issue evokes.

That call was in between. “To each of you and each of you: hook up, listen in, think along, join in!” It was the most compelling exhortation King Willem-Alexander made in ten years. The Christmas speech is the most personal speech he gives in a year.

Judging by his tone, compared to previous years, the king is even more concerned about the individualization and hardening of society, and the effect this has on people. At his inauguration in 2013, Willem-Alexander already signaled that “many (..) feel vulnerable and insecure”, think they have little grip on “developments that affect our lives”. “Our strength therefore does not lie in isolation, but in cooperation,” he said at the time.

Over the past ten years, that remark about connection kept coming up. For example, the king said in 2014: “We need each other, more than we often realize.” In 2016, a year with terrorist attacks, he argued that: Just now that the world around us is less gripping, [we] must hold on to what we share together and protect what connects us.” Last year his assignment was: “Keep looking for what we do share with each other.”

And so now a call for participation and cooperation, which was expressed in different ways and with exclamation marks: “Let us try – wherever we live – to escape from advantages. Let’s make sure we don’t lose each other! At least give each other the benefit of the doubt.”

Warnings

That included warnings. That “we” should not be “stuck in scapegoating and in cynical criticism or indifference.” That “democracy does not mean that those who shout loudest get their way.”

That is also a superlative of previous years: in 2016, the king signaled that “the extreme seems to be becoming the new normal. In 2019 he told “soft voices” that they too could be heard, last year Willem-Alexander said that everyone has the need to be heard. Now he said that “democracy does not mean that those who shout loudest get their way.”

Less religious

The Christmas speech has become less religious in tone in ten years. The only references to the meaning of the Christian Christmas were in a passage about Ukraine and the hope of peace, and in the word “blessed” in the fixed closing sentence.

There were, however, references to neurologist Oliver Sacks and his booklet Gratitude, in which he writes that the future is in good hands with the youth. Willem-Alexander “likes to repeat that”, he also meets young people who “feel co-responsible and willing [zijn] to take the future on their shoulders”. That also seemed to be a reference to the sense of duty of daughter Amalia, who starts her public life under difficult circumstances – in October it was announced that she has continued to live at home and has not moved to her student house in Amsterdam due to serious threats.

The king ended his speech with the last stanza of the poem Everything habitable by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, about empathy, hope and faith in the future.