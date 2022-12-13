The King has made an appeal, to which the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are willing to work, to build a “reliable, sustainable and inclusive” digital future in a world in which “digitization it is increasingly the global economy, it penetrates all sectors and affects all aspects of life”, with its pros and cons.

This was stated in the speech during the gala dinner that he offered this Tuesday on the occasion of the OECD Digital Economy Ministerial Conference that is being held this week in Gran Canarias and for which he has asked the member countries of the OECD «urgent attention, leadership and action» in the face of the challenges of the digital economy. It is the first time that a summit of these characteristics has been organized in Europe, for which the King, in a meeting accompanied by the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, thanked Spain for choosing him to organize it.

During his speech, the King warned that although digital transformation carries “great potential for innovation, well-being and prosperity, and accessibility and open data in particular are emerging as a means to empower people and companies , also carry risks of misuse and damage.”

For the King, the search for better societies is “inevitably and closely linked” to the success of the digital transformation, which is why it is also a new political challenge for governments. For this reason, he has ensured that “this context demands urgent attention, leadership and action on the part of political leaders around the world”.