This Monday, King Felipe VI will begin the second round of contacts with the parliamentary groups with a view to forming a Government after the failed investiture of the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as announced by Zarzuela.

Early in the afternoon, the monarch received the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, who officially informed him that Feijóo has not obtained the necessary votes to be sworn in as president of the Government.

Given this circumstance, Felipe VI has conveyed to Armengol “his decision to hold new consultations with the representatives designated by the political groups with parliamentary representation on October 2 and 3” and has asked him to notify them of his decision, he specified. the King’s House in a statement.

The King already carried out a first round of consultations after the July 23 elections on August 21 and 22 and from which Feijóo emerged as a candidate. Then, the monarch received representatives from seven groups, since ERC, Bildu, Junts and BNG declined to attend Zarzuela.

These four groups also do not plan to attend on this occasion despite the fact that their support is essential for Sánchez to be able to gather the 176 votes necessary to achieve his investiture in a first vote since all of them have shown themselves willing to support him, although with conditions that in The case of the Catalan independentists involves an amnesty law and the promise of a referendum.

According to the calendar transferred by the King’s House and made known by Congress, the formula of the previous round will be repeated and the groups from lowest to highest representation in Congress will attend Zarzuela.

Thus, the round will be inaugurated at 11:00 this Monday by the president of the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN), Javier Esparza, and at 12:00 the deputy of the Canarian Coalition, Cristina Valido, will attend. At 1:00 p.m. it will be the turn of the PNV spokesperson, Aitor Esteban.

In the afternoon, at 4:30 p.m., the leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, will attend, who will go alone representing the eight parties that make up the coalition. The last to meet with the King in Zarzuela will be the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, whose meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

On this occasion, Felipe VI has chosen to concentrate his contacts a little more, since in August Abascal attended on the second day. On Tuesday, the King will meet with Sánchez at 10:00 a.m. and at 11:00 he will complete the round with Feijoó.