Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah begins Ramadan training, at nine o’clock on Sunday evening, after a 24-hour rest, after a “friendly” match against Golf United, which ended with a 5-1 victory for “The King”, with the goals scored by Tigali “hat-trick”, Firas Belarabi and Othman Camara, and Romanian Cosmin Olario divided the players into 3 groups, each lasting 30 minutes.

All players participated in the match, with the exception of Shaheen Abdel Rahman, as Cosmin did not push him, because he has been absent from the team for 6 months, even though he is training vigorously. Majed Hassan, who is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and Mohamed Abdel Basset did not participate because he was in a training course, and a number of players were pushed out. From the youth, the experience was good, before returning to official matches.

Cosmin begins arranging his cards with the utmost focus and strength for the next round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, where he will meet Al-Nasr, at Sharjah Stadium next Thursday, in an exciting Ramadan evening, and there is a major emergency within the walls of “The King”, because the match has many goals, The most notable of which is continuing with the leading teams, after losing the dream of competing for the title, with the recent defeat from Al Wasl, and Sharjah is seeking to enter the “Big Four” box after falling for the first time in 5 seasons to fifth place after the end of “Round 15.”